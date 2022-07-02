SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 3.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 78,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,463,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.