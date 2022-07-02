SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 3.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 78,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,463,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
