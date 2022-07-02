Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 439,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 213,717 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

