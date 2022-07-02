Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.67. 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 166,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

