StockNews.com Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

