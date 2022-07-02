StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
