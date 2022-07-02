StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

