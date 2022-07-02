StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE opened at $1.11 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.