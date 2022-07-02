StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.11 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

