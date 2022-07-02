StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.