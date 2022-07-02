StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

