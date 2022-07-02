Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

