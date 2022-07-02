Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

