Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

