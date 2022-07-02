Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.49 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.