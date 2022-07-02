Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

