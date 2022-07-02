Stifel Nicolaus Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $36.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.