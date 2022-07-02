Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

LYFT stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Lyft has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

