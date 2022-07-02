Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Up 59.9% in June

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,200 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 765,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZHF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

