Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $3.59 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

