Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,887 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $111.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $94.84 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

