Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

