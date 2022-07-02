Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.