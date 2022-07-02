Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,802 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Snowflake comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Snowflake by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.
SNOW stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.16.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.