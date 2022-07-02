Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,802 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Snowflake comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Snowflake by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

