Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $7.07 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 594,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vimeo accounts for 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of VMEO opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

