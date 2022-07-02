Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 177,078 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Roblox makes up about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.