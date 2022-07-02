Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

