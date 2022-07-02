Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

