Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 41,786 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.