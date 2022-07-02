Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.29

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.29 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 51631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $16,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

