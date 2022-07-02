(SSLPA.AX) (ASX:SSLPA) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

(SSLPA.AX) (ASX:SSLPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for (SSLPA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SSLPA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.