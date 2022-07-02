SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 1,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

