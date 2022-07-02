Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.69. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7,999 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

