Spores Network Price Tops $0.0004 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Spores Network has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market cap of $432,972.81 and $68,544.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars.

