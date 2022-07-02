SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $509.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $120,552.08 and $509.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.77 or 0.99916765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00216293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00245253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00115668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

