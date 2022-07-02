Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Spin Master stock remained flat at $$33.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

