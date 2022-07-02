Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00261668 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

