SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lessened by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.