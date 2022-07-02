SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

