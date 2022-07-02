Spaceswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00806326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00084614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

