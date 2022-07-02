Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $63.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after buying an additional 141,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.83 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.