SOMESING Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $59.55 million and $9.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.