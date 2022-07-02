Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at $746,300.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347 over the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $17,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 404,445 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

