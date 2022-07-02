SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 3.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $273.64 and last traded at $272.88. Approximately 11,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

