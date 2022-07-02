SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 3.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $273.64 and last traded at $272.88. Approximately 11,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.96.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.
The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
