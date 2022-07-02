Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,305. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
