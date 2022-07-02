Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.43) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.07).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($15.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,246 ($15.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.62). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47.

In other Softcat news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.54) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,207.34). Insiders acquired 1,319 shares of company stock worth $1,675,008 in the last three months.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

