Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BICEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

