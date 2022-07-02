Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BICEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.
Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
