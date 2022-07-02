SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00075919 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

