Snowball Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,850.54 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $126,850.54 and $5,575.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00806326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00084614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,849 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

