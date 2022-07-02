SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

