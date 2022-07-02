Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.