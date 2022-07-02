SINOVATE Market Capitalization Tops $397,564.13 (SIN)

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One SINOVATE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $397,564.13 and approximately $180,503.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SINOVATE has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SINOVATE Profile

SINOVATE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling SINOVATE

