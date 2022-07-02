Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 18,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

